Revenge Star Christa B. Allen Says She Was Not Invited to Cast Reunion: "As Per Usual"

Christa B. Allen is out for revenge.
On Monday, Jan. 25, the actress revealed on Instagram that she wasn't invited to an upcoming cast reunion for Revenge.
She seemed to throw some shade when she wrote, "I'm getting a lot of DMs about the Revenge virtual reunion happening on February 6th. of course I would've loved to be there with you all, but as per usual I was not invited." As per usual?!
We don't know about the other times, but this time, Tixr.com is hosting a virtual get together on Feb. 6 with four of the ABC series' stars: Emily VanCamp (Emily), Nick Wechsler (Jack), Josh Bowman (Daniel) and Barry Sloane (Aiden).
While the reunion itself is free, fans have plenty of opportunities to buy greater access to the cast. For $200, video game lovers can play FIFA with Josh or Call of Duty with Barry. Or you can purchase a 1-on-1 hangout with any of the guys for $80. The catch? Your personal time is limited to just 2.5 minutes.
Meanwhile, Emily is offering personalized videos for $150, and they're all selling autographs starting at $70.
Though Christa isn't involved in the cash grab, she decided to host a rival party for Revenge stans all on her own. The 29 year old wrote, "if the entry fee for this reunion is a bit much during these tough times, feel free to come hang out with me on TikTok live the same time, same day for free."
It's a burn worthy of Charlotte Grayson.
One Instagram user commented, "Maybe that attitude is the reason why you weren't invited." But Christa shot back, "if standing up to bullying is wrong, I don't want to be right."
It seems that Victoria Grayson is also on the right side of this scandal. Actress Madeleine Stowe, who played the family matriarch, stood behind her on-screen daughter, writing, "You're such a smart woman. I'll have to get a Tik Tok just to watch you live," with four kissing emojis.
And she wasn't the only co-star to send Christa some love. Ashley Madekwe, who portrayed Ashley Davenport, innocently commented on Christa's post, which featured an image of Charlotte, Emily and Ashley.
Ashley said, "I love this image of us. Feels like yesterday that we were shooting this."
Earlier in the day, Christa took to her Insta Story to take on the viral "assumptions about me" challenge. When one person guessed that she grew up privileged, the 13 Going on 30 actress referenced her time on Revenge in her response, saying, "I played a rich girl on TV: and it is so far from my experience."
She added, "I'm rich in work ethic and I'm smart, but there is no family money, no ties to Hollywood or any other business. any business acumen I've gained has been from deliberate study and hard won through mistakes."
Show creator Mike Kelley revealed in 2019 he was working on a Revenge reboot of sorts, featuring a Latina immigrant who comes to Malibu to seek revenge for her mother's murder. Sadly, the project was cancelled in June 2020.
We're not not saying we'd be down for another Revenge reboot to address all this cast drama.