Top 6 Sites to Buy Valentine's Day Flowers

Love is in the air!
Valentine's Day will be here before you know it, so time to get gifting. Whether you're a smitten kitten in full-bloom love or are looking to celebrate Galentine's Day with your besties (¿Porque no los dos?), there are floral arrangements for everyone. From classic long-stemmed roses to farm-fresh bouquets, below are our top seven sites to shower your loved one with flowers on Cupid's special day.
Pssst...feel free to treat yourself, too!
Bouqs
Bouqs partners with eco-friendly farms that minimize waste, recycle water and use sustainable growing practices—the farmers they source from are even pictured next to the floral arrangements! From romantic to sweet to sunny (and more) Bouqs has bouquets to match whatever Valentine vibe you've got goin' on. Prices start at $49. And if you order ahead now, you can score new Bouqs for 25% off with code BOUQSDAY! Exclusions apply.
Urban Stems
Urban Stems sources directly from farmers (Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms) in Central America and throughout the United States to ship to their warehouses, where bouquets are assembled and delivered in beautiful packaging. Unboxing is half the experience. What you see on the site is exactly what your gift recipient will receive. And trust, Urban Stems makes some truly on-trend arrangements you won't find anywhere else. Prices start at $55.
1-800-Flowers
Hey, 1-800-Flowers is Your Rose Authority™ for a reason. Or if your valentine wants chocolates, stuffed animals or pretty much any other gift, they can help with that , too. Plus, save up to 15% on best-selling Valentine's Day gifts. Prices staring at $30.
One Dozen Red Roses and Homesick Candle
There's nothing better than roses and a delicious-smelling candle to set the mood! Choose from a wide-variety of floral arrangements, chocolate covered strawberries and house plants thanks to Pro Flowers. Prices start at $35.
Global Rose
Whether you need 1 or 1,000 roses, Global Rose is your place! Choose from a wide selection of colored roses that will make anyone blush come Valentine's Day. Prices start at $39.
Bloomsy Box
Treat your significant other or friend farm fresh roses on Cupid's favorite day or all year-long! With Bloomsy Box you can buy a beautiful bouquet for a special occasion or send a monthly arrangement for $45 a month.
