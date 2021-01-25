The Bachelorette's Dale Moss Insists "There's No One Person to Blame" in Clare Crawley Split

Dale Moss is speaking out about his breakup with Clare Crawley.

On Jan. 25, The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram Stories to open up to his followers. "I finally feel comfortable getting on here after having some time to process everything that's gone on. And I know a lot of y'all have seen me smile on social media and say I don't seem as hurt or as burdened by this, but that's the farthest thing. Like, this time has sucked. And thank god I have the friends and the family that I have because they've literally had to carry me through the last two-plus weeks."

While Dale acknowledged "building a relationship in general is tough," he said this is especially true "when you're doing it in the public eye."

"Media will take things and run with them," he continued. "People will spread lies or always want to point the finger. But the fact of the matter is there's no one person to blame in this situation."