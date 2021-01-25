How Scott Disick Feels About Kourtney Kardashian's New Romance With Travis Barker

Weitere : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Relax at Kris' Palm Springs Home

Dolls, can you keep up?

Kourtney Kardashian is officially off the market after sparking a romance with her longtime friend, Travis Barker. The duo recently spent the weekend at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs, Calif. home, where they posted matching photos from the luxurious location.

So, now that Kourtney is moving on with someone new, how does her ex, Scott Disick, feel about her romance with the Blink-182 star? "Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy," a source tells E! News. "He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship."

"She hasn't dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy," the insider continues, adding that Kourtney and Scott—who share three kids together "are in a great place and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents."

"There's no romance there and he couldn't be happier that she's moved on," the source notes. "As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney's in a good place, then Scott is happy for them."