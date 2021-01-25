Why Anne Hathaway Feels "Empowered" After Having the Internet "Turn" on Her

An Oscar win is often a celebratory time in a star's career. But for Anne Hathaway, it was anything but.

"You're supposed to be happy," the 38-year-old celebrity told The Sun on Sunday for a piece published Jan. 23. "I didn't feel that way."

It was 2013 when Hathaway took home her first Academy Award in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her portrayal of Fantine in the musical film Les Misérables. From the outside, the moment looked like a dream. During her acceptance speech, Hathaway, dressed in a pink Prada dress, looked down at her trophy and said, "It came true." But on the inside, the experience felt more like a nightmare.

"I felt wrong that I was standing there in a gown that cost more than some people are going to see in their lifetime and winning an award for portraying pain that still felt very much a part of our collective experience as human beings," Hathaway told the publication. "I tried to pretend that I was happy and I got called out on it, big time."