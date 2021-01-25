WWE Network (and WrestleMania!) Headed to Peacock

Get excited wrestling fans!

The WWE Network is headed to Peacock, NBCU's streaming service announced Monday, Jan. 25.

Starting Mar. 18, 2021, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home to WrestleMania and all of WWE Network's pay-per-view events, documentaries and more. WWE Network content on Peacock will include more than 17,000 hours of new, original and library programming on demand and on a 24/7 channel.

"NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw on USA," Peacock's Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Rick Cordella said in a statement this morning. "WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country. WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock's massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond."