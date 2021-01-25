Jenelle Evans Says Her Mom "Blocked" Her Amid Renewed Drama Over Jace Custody

Weitere : Jenelle Evans Loses Temporary Custody of Her 3 Children

Jenelle Evans is addressing her fans amid the continued drama with mom Barbara Evans over Jenelle's son Jace.

The Teen Mom 2 alum posted a video to her YouTube page on Saturday, Jan. 23 that updated viewers on the custody fight that she and Barbara have been waging for years. This follows Jenelle having shared a week prior that Jace had moved back in with her because Barbara had gotten fed up with the 11-year-old boy's behavior.

In the title for the news video, Jenelle claims that her mom "blocked" her, and in footage that was filmed on Tuesday, Jan. 19, she goes on to explain that Barbara allegedly no longer wants Jace to live with Jenelle.

"I'm pretty pissed," Jenelle said. "Jace was living with me the past week, and now circumstances have changed. Why have they changed? Because my mom can't put down her pride."

Jenelle explained that after she told a fan earlier this month on TikTok that Jace now lives with her "full-time," Barbara spoke to TMZ to clarify that Barbara herself still has custody. According to Jenelle, the tension came to a head on Jan. 19 when the reality TV personality had intended to pick Jace up from school, but Barbara allegedly changed the plan after mentioning she had learned from a lawyer that Barbara would be in contempt of court if Jace lives with Jenelle before they change the custody agreement.