Come Sail Away With These 20 Secrets From That One Season of Freaks and Geeks

Freaks and Geeks was unceremoniously canceled after one season. After less than one full 1999-era, broadcast-network season, in fact. But the legacy of the hour-long dramedy about high schoolers existing on the outskirts of fitting in lives on.

For starters, it had a pedigree it didn't even know it had yet: created by Paul Feig, executive produced by Judd Apatow, starring Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps and Seth Rogen. (And those were just the Freaks!) Basically, the show was a treasure trove of gifted actors and comedic talent cannily gathered in one place. For whatever reason, though, and despite widespread critical praise, it didn't register with a big enough audience to last.

But while it didn't have the opportunity to grow in its day, the blinked-and-you-missed-it (or had no option other than to buy the box set) gem is now streaming for the first time. All 18 episodes, in their appropriate order, can be found on Hulu starting Jan. 25. Better yet, the show arrives with its rich soundtrack fully intact.

"For me, the thought of our show without all the original music intact is like running the series with several of the characters cut out," Feig told The A.V. Club when he heard the good news. "The music is as big a part of this show as the writing and the performances. This is the only way to see our show and I can't thank Hulu enough for putting us back on the air."