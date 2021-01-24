Tarek El Moussa Gushes Over Fiancée Heather Rae Young in Sweet Post: "You Make Me a Better Man"

Home is where the heart is.

Valentine's Day is still weeks away, but Tarek El Moussa is putting his love on display. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 24, the Flip or Flop star gushed over his fiancée Heather Rae Young.

"It's incredible to think how much life can change in a short period of time," the 39-year-old star began his caption. "Yesterday was our 18 month anniversary and I love this girl more and more by the day!"

The HGTV personality also took a moment to discuss their whirlwind romance and how quickly things progressed.

"I came home with @heatherraeyoung after 4 days of dating," he shared, "she moved in, and we never looked back. She has exponentially improved the lives of everyone in my family. Everyone said I was crazy but here we are engaged almost two years later. She's our rock, our best friend, and my hunny bunny. We love you to the moon and back."