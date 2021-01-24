Jennifer Lopez Perfectly Recreates "Love Don't Cost a Thing" Video for 20th Anniversary

Weitere : Jennifer Lopez Admits People's Icon Is Her "Greatest Award"

Jennifer Lopez's love may not cost a thing, but she still has a lot of it for one of her most iconic throwback songs.

The Hustlers star, who just performed at President Joe Biden's star-studded inauguration ceremony along with Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks, took to Instagram on Jan. 23 to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of her album J.Lo. The star's sophomore studio album, which followed her 1999 debut On the 6, features hits like "Play," "I'm Real" and, of course, "Love Don't Cost a Thing."

In the caption of one post, Jennifer, who wears her own concert T-shirt in the photos, wrote, "As I reflect on the fact that it's the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs. Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!! #MyLoveDontCostAThing #SameGirl."