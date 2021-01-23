Piers Morgan Receives Backlash for His Larry King Tribute Following the Legend's Death

The world is mourning the loss of radio and television icon Larry King.

Taking to social media, the star's production company confirmed the heartbreaking news of his death on Saturday, Jan. 23. "With profound sadness," a message read on Twitter, "Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles."

Following the news, many celebrities expressed their heartache over the legendary host's passing, including Andy Cohen, Craig Ferguson, Viola Davis and several others.

However, there was one homage that didn't sit right with people and that was Piers Morgan's tribute. "RIP Larry King, 87," the English broadcaster first tweeted. "A television legend."

Shortly after, he added, "Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was 'like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.' (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer."