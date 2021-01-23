RHOA's Kenya Moore's Ex Marc Daly Says They Will End Their Marriage After All

Weitere : Kenya Moore Hopes to Work Things Out With Husband Marc Daly

It's really over between Kenya Moore and Marc Daly, according to him.

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star had announced in September 2019 that the two, who share 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn, were separating after two years of marriage, but revealed last year that she and her husband, 47, underwent counseling to try to reconcile.

But on Saturday, Jan. 23, The Root and MadameNoire quoted Daly as saying that he and Moore had decided to go ahead and call it quits.

"After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage," Daly said in a statement to both outlets. "I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom."

MadameNoire quoted Moore's rep as saying, in response to the reports, "NO comments from Ms. Moore. She's off to celebrating her 50th birthday with friends and family." Moore will celebrate the milestone on Sunday, Jan. 24.