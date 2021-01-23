Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Larry King Dead at 87: Look Back at His Life in Pictures

Famed talk show host Larry King died at age 87 on Saturday, Jan. 23. See memorable photos from the iconic TV personality's career and life with family and friends.

von Corinne Heller Jan 23, 2021 18:09Tags
Larry King
Larry KingDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The broadcasting world has lost a legend: Famed TV personality Larry King died at age 87 on Saturday, Jan. 23.

The longtime host of popular CNN talk show Larry King Live passed away after battling coronavirus for weeks. He is survived by estranged seventh wife Shawn Southwick King, 61, their sons Chance King, 21, and Cannon King, 20, and his son from a previous marriage, Larry King Jr., 59. Larry is preceded in death by his adopted son Andy King, 65, and daughter Chaia King, 51, who died within weeks of each other last summer.

Larry began his broadcasting career as a radio host in Miami in 1957. He later transitioned to TV and Larry King Live debuted on CNN in 1985 and ended in 2010. The popular show featured interviews with top celebrities as well as world leaders.

Stars such as Oscar winning-actress Viola Davis and fellow talk show hosts Andy Cohen, Wendy Williams and Craig Ferguson posted tributes to Larry following news of his death.

foto
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

See photos of Larry throughout his life and career:

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose

Larry appears at the the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Award ceremony honoring Martin Scorsese at Cipriani Wall Street at the New York Friars Club in 2016.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Larry King and Shawn Southwick King

Larry married Shawn Southwick in 1997 and filed for divorce in 2019. They are pictured here at the Salute to Industry Icons honoring L.A. Reid event, a pre-2013 Grammys gala, held at The Beverly Hilton.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for the Friars Club
Larry King, Chance King and Cannon King

Larry appears with his two youngest sons at his 86th birthday party at the Crescent Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 2019.

SGranitz/WireImage
Larry King and Bette Midler

Larry appears with the singer on Larry King Live in 2003.

Paul Morigi/WireImage
Larry King, Shawn Southwick King, Cannon King and Chance King

Larry appears with his wife and two of his kids at the Evening with Larry King and Friends event at the Ritz Carlton in Washington, DC in 2007.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Larry King and Family

Larry and his family appear at his surprise 80th birthday party at Dodger Stadium in 2013.

Todd Warshaw/Getty Images
Olympic Spirit

Larry carries the Olympic Flame during the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Torch Relay in Los Angeles.

Getty Images
'80s Larry King

Larry is seen at a broadcasting booth in San Francisco in 1988.

Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images
Larry King and Rev. Jesse Jackson

The two appear on Larry King Live on election night 1989.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for The Brent Shapiro Foundation
Larry King and Shaen Southwick King

The star and his wife attend the Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2018, a year before he filed for divorce.

CNN/Getty Images
Giving Back

Larry speaks during the Larry King Live: Disaster in the Gulf telethon in 2010.

Getty Images
Larry King and the Dalai Lama

The two appear at the Lourdes Foundation Leadership in the 21st Century event in Los Angeles in 2014.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Larry King and Rudy Giuliani

The two tape Larry King Live in 1986.

Michael Caulfield/WireImage for Turner
Larry King and Oprah Winfrey

Oprah joins Larry on CNN's Larry King Live to celebrate his 50th anniversary in broadcasting in 2007.

Top Stories

1

Why Hannah Brown Is Sparking Romance Rumors With Model Adam Woolard

2

Steve Harvey Jokes He Has ''Hatred'' for Lori's BF Michael B. Jordan

3

Mariska Hargitay's Hair Evolution on Law & Order: SVU

Top Stories

1

Why Hannah Brown Is Sparking Romance Rumors With Model Adam Woolard

2

Steve Harvey Jokes He Has ''Hatred'' for Lori's BF Michael B. Jordan

3

Mariska Hargitay's Hair Evolution on Law & Order: SVU

4
EXKLUSIV

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reunite, But It's Not What You Think

5

Jojo Siwa Seemingly Comes Out By Wearing "Best Gay Cousin" T-Shirt