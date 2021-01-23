Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reunite, But It's Not What You Think

Weitere : Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

Very Cavallari fans are Very Confused.

Kristin Cavallari has said divorcing Jay Cutler was the "hardest decision" she's ever made. That's why her followers were perplexed when the pair reunited on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 22, for a smirking selfie.

Kristin and Jay both wrote identical and super cryptic captions, saying, "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that."

It's true the celebs were together for 10 years, having first been linked in 2010 before marrying in 2013. But users? What?

Fans optimistically jumped to the conclusion that exes (who share three kids together) are happily back together. One wrote, "Nobody is going to break your bond you guys are parents of beautiful children!" while another said, "Ugh I love you two so much."

Others were just straight up confused. One user ruminated, "But wait. What. Does. This. Mean."

The reality star's own hairstylist, her friend Justin Anderson, fueled the fire by writing, "there's a calmness in the nashville air tonight lovies," and, "love you guys."