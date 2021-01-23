Limited Time: Score an Extra 50% off Sale Items at Anthropologie

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The sale going on at Anthropologie right now is especially hard to resist. There are so many great finds, from beautiful puzzles to compliment-magnet blouses, all at an additional 50% off (see the discount in your cart). This means you're saving up to 70% off original prices.
Below, shop our favorite finds from this sale.
Jiggy for Anthropologie Puzzle and Glue Set
Pick from three pretty puzzle prints designed by emerging female artists and artisans. Plus, glue the whole thing together and hang it up once you're done.
Kimmie Embroidered Wrap Blouse
Is it just us or is this the prettiest blouse you've ever seen? Shop it in both standard and plus sizes.
Taleen Sherpa Robe
This uber-cozy robe has the most stunning deep magenta hue. Plus, it's a steal at only $40.
Zodiac Ring Set
How pretty are these delicate zodiac ring sets? They make for a great gift.
Dionne Bell-Sleeved Sweater
This cozy sweater comes in standard, petite and plus sizes, as well as several other colors.
Embroidered Natani Duvet Cover
We love the subtle, global-inspired print on this cotton and linen duvet cover.
Casetify Pink Pine iPhone Case
How special is the print on this iPhone case? It has a rubber bumper around the camera lens for additional protection.
Anthropologie Reversible Lightweight Ear Loop Reusable Face Masks, Set of Three
You're getting such a steal on these pretty face masks! Pick from two different prints.
Rocio Surplice Top
This versatile surplice top comes in a bunch of different colors.
Casetify Sloths iPhone Case
Who doesn't love sloths? This iPhone case is a must.