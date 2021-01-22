Kelly Clarkson Recalls Awkward Chat With Daughter River About Where Babies Come From

Weitere : Kelly Clarkson Confesses Celebs Used to Be "Rude" to Her

Explaining to a child where babies come from and how life starts and ends are rarely easy tasks, as Kelly Clarkson discovered.

On the Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, Jan. 21, the 38-year-old singer and mother of two recalled an awkward chat with her eldest daughter River Rose Blackstock, who is now 6, and the public awkwardness that followed.

"My daughter became obsessed when she was like 4 years old about where she came from," Kelly said. "And then she started being nervous about death. I was like, 'What is happening?' At 4? I feel like that didn't happen until like 10 for me."

The Voice coach continued, "I wanted her to feel good about like, not dying, or like anything like that, and then also like, 'Well, you were a part of Mommy, so you'll always have me. So even if Mommy dies, you were a part of me, you were in Mommy's tummy, actually. So you were always a part of me. So that will never go away. You're from my body, so you carry Mommy on. So in a sense, Mommy will never die with you because I'm a part of you.'"