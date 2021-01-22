Jojo Siwa Seemingly Comes Out By Wearing "Best Gay Cousin" T-Shirt

Weitere : JoJo Siwa Super Excited For 1st People's Choice Nomination

Jojo Siwa is letting her actions speak for themselves.

This week, the 17-year-old posted a TikTok video singing to Lady Gaga's hit song "Born This Way." At one point, the teen mouthed the lyrics, "No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgender life, I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive."

Her thousands of fans suspected this was Jojo's way of coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. After all, the teen routinely expresses herself through dance and music.

The speculation about her sexuality later went into overdrive when Jojo participated in a video shared by Kent Boyd, a member of the LGBTQ+ TikTok group, Pride House. In the clip, the group and Jojo danced to Paramore's "Ain't It Fun," making special note of the lyrics, "Now, you're one of us."

Though Jojo didn't explicitly say she's coming out, her close friends and family expressed excitement for the teen.

Her brother, Jayden Siwa, commented on her "Born This Way" video, "So happy for you JoJo!! Love you!"