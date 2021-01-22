Find Out Which Vanderpump Rules Star Is Godmother to Stassi Schroeder's Daughter

Weitere : Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Are Married

One Vanderpump Rules star has a very important new title: godmother!

Stassi Schroeder has revealed which of her longtime BFFs and former reality TV co-stars was recently named godmother of her newborn daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. On Thursday, Jan. 22, Stassi shared the first photos of her and husband Beau Clark's baby girl on Instagram just over two weeks after giving birth.

"Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter," she wrote yesterday. "Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It's her two week birthday and I feel like I'm finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that's ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can't believe I get to keep her."

Many current and former VPR stars quickly left loving comments on Stassi's IG post.

Katie Maloney shared, "Ahhh my little God Daughter!!!!!! She's so beautiful and I'm so happy for you and Beau!!!"