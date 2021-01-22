Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Find Out Which Vanderpump Rules Star Is Godmother to Stassi Schroeder's Daughter

The new mom has revealed which of her former reality TV co-stars is godmother to her newborn baby girl Hartford.

von Brett Malec Jan 22, 2021 21:28Tags
TVBabyReality TVVanderpump RulesNBCU
Weitere: Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Are Married

One Vanderpump Rules star has a very important new title: godmother!

Stassi Schroeder has revealed which of her longtime BFFs and former reality TV co-stars was recently named godmother of her newborn daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. On Thursday, Jan. 22, Stassi shared the first photos of her and husband Beau Clark's baby girl on Instagram just over two weeks after giving birth.

"Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter," she wrote yesterday. "Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It's her two week birthday and I feel like I'm finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that's ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can't believe I get to keep her."

Many current and former VPR stars quickly left loving comments on Stassi's IG post.

Katie Maloney shared, "Ahhh my little God Daughter!!!!!! She's so beautiful and I'm so happy for you and Beau!!!"

foto
2021 Celebrity Babies

Stassi confirmed Katie is Hartford's godmother by commenting, "god mama!!!"

As for the other well wishes, pregnant Brittany Cartwright, who recently left the hit Bravo series alongside husband Jax Taylor, wrote, "Beautiful sweet angel!!! we love you so much Hartford!!"

Top Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Fans "Disappointed" by Who She Follows

2
EXKLUSIV

Dale Moss' Mystery Woman Revealed Following Cheating Accusations

3

Allison Janney Says Co-Star Made Her Put Neosporin on Lips Pre-Kiss

Jax added of Hartford, "So sassy already."

Kristen Doute, who was fired from VPR last year with Stassi, commented, "I can't wait to snuggle her we love you Hartford !!!!"

Lala Kent, who is currently pregnant herself, shared, "Angel face. Welcome to the world, Hartford. We loveeee you."

foto
Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright: Romance Rewind
Instagram

Stassi and Beau welcomed their first child on Jan. 7 following a tumultuous 2020. Last summer, Stassi and Kristen were fired from Vanderpump Rules after former castmate Faith Stowers revealed that the pair called the police on her to report a false claim. Stassi and Kristen later apologized.

Scroll down for more of the latest updates on all the Vanderpump Rules pregnancies. Binge past seasons of VPR on Peacock any time.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Instagram
Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor

A little over a year after tying the knot, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are expecting a baby.

"Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon," Brittany captioned this image, with Jax writing, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad.."

Instagram
Lala Kent & Randall Emmett

At the beginning of Sept. 2020, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett revealed they're expecting their first child together. A few weeks later, the happy couple revealed that they're having a baby girl. And, it's safe to say, their gender reveals was unlike any other. Per posts on social media, the twosome found out they were having a baby girl after a skydiver flew down with a bright pink parachute.

Instagram
Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

In June, former cast member Stassi Schroeder announced she and her now-husband Beau Clark are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

Prior to this announcement, Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo show following former co-star Faith Stowers' claim that the pair reported her to law enforcement over a false stealing claim. Stassi has since apologized to Faith, which you can find here.

Instagram
Scheana Shay & Brock Davies

Scheana Shay announced on Oct. 28 that she and boyfriend Brock Davies are expecting their first child together. Approximately one month later, the singer—who's revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in June—unveiled the baby's sex. "IT'S A GIRL!!!" Scheana wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with unicorns and rainbows!"

om Schwartz/Instagram
It's a Boy

In September 2020, Brittany and Jax learned they're having a baby boy.

Instagram
In Love Already

Following her pregnancy announcement, Brittany took to Instagram and posted this baby bump pic. On the image, she wrote, "So in love already."

Instagram
Bare Bump

Beau shared this shot of his pregnant wife on their engagement anniversary.

Instagram
The Trio

"Who would've thought we'd all be... sober at the same time," Stassi wrote alongside this snap of her, Lala and Brittany.

Instagram
Proud Parents

Brittany and Jax proudly put the ultrasound shots of their baby on the fridge.

Instagram
Happy Halloween

Brittany celebrated Halloween early with Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen and Stassi.

Instagram
Bump Ahead

Scheana put her bump on display for Halloween 2020.

Instagram
Halloween Horrors

Yep, they went there!

Instagram
Getting Into the Christmas Spirit

Brittany didn't spare a single detail when dressing up as the Grinch for Halloween.

Instagram
Two Peas in a Pod

Jax joined in on the Halloween fun, going as the Grinch's dog and companion, Max.

Instagram
Peek-a-boo!

Lala's growing bump was spotted in this Halloween 2020 snap. She wrote on the image, "This is as Halloween as it gets for me."

Instagram
Embracing the Bump

Stassi wrote on Instagram, "Sex symbol right here."

Instagram
Stripped Down

Lala bared her baby bump with a stripped-down mirror selfie.

Instagram
25 Weeks

At "25 weeks," Stassi posted, "Our Clark Passenger is poppin'."

Instagram
All Smiles

"Mom & Dad," Brittany wrote alongside this November photo.

Instagram
Masked Up

Safety first! That same day, Brittany snapped a glowing mirror selfie with her mask on.

Instagram
Selfie Time

Stassi joked on Instagram that she likes posing in this chair "because it covers my back fat."

Instagram
Happy Thanksgiving

The parents-to-be posed for an adorable pic on Thanksgiving.

Instagram
Dressed Up

Brittany documented her growing bump with a stylish Turkey Day snap.

Instagram
Golden Hour

Look at that pregnancy glow! Randall shared this pic of Lala on Instagram with the caption, "Beautiful." 

Instagram
Hello December

"Bumpin' along," Brittany captioned this Dec. 6 Instagram post.

Christmas Cuties

Brock posted this festive snapshot, writing, "I'll be your elf on the shelf honey."

Happy Holidays

It's all happening this Christmas.

Instagram
Bumpdate

Lala posted a rare baby bump pic in late December, captioning it, "Me and my best friend."

Instagram
Not Here for the Haters

With this image, Brittany spoke out against the haters who have only have negative things to say about her baby bump. "I put this on my story but ya know what, I deserve to post this with pride," the reality star wrote. "I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!? I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life."

Top Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Fans "Disappointed" by Who She Follows

2
EXKLUSIV

Dale Moss' Mystery Woman Revealed Following Cheating Accusations

3

Allison Janney Says Co-Star Made Her Put Neosporin on Lips Pre-Kiss

4

Jane Krakowski Addresses Rumored Affair With My Pillow's Mike Lindell

5

Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi’s Family Files to Get Him a Conservator