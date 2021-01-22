Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Praises "Strong" and "Brave" Son Josey

Weitere : Naya Rivera's Ex Shares Sweet Holiday Photo With Their Son Josey

Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has shared a heartwarming tribute to his and the late Glee actress' son, Josey Dorsey.

The 5-year-old is the former couple's only child. He has been living with his father since last July, after Naya, 33, drowned in California's Lake Piru while boating and swimming with the child and getting him to safety. On Thursday, Jan. 21, Ryan posted a throwback photo of Josey posing in North Carolina Panthers gear on his Instagram page. The actor went to high school in the state.

"#throwbackthursday ! Shout to @panthers and @sirpurr for sending us some sweet holiday swag. We really appreciate it," Ryan wrote. "This little boy...man...I couldn't be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he's endured more than anyone should at 5 years old. Without even fully realizing it, he lives the #keeppounding mantra every day with his resilance [sic]."

Ryan continued, "You're so strong, so brave, and so kind. I will always be proud of you and we will always #keeppounding b/c that's all we can do. To everyone that had a tough 2020...you will never forget it, we think about it every day and I feel for you and vibrate alongside you on that frequency...I hope you can find some way to go on with your days, to persevere - no matter how hard it is."