Morgan Stewart Gives Her Hilarious Take on Having Sex After Childbirth

With less than three weeks until her due date, E! News' Morgan Stewart is bidding (a temporary!) farewell to her Nightly Pop co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March.
The duo gave the soon-to-be mom a fun maternity leave send-off on Thursday, Jan. 21's episode, making sure she got a full rundown on what to expect during motherhood, from dealing with spoiled kids to having sex after childbirth. However, Morgan didn't need much advising when it came to the latter.
In fact, she and her husband Jordan McGraw have "already had this conversation."
"It's been very clear, there is no funny business for six weeks. So we're just gonna have to do some blow-jobbing I think," Morgan explained, sending Nina and Hunter into laughing fits. "You know?! I have to keep myself around!"
Nina wondered aloud if Morgan will actually have the energy to do that and take care of a newborn, but not to worry: "That's why I have a night nurse."
Plus, postpartum sex is the last thing Morgan's concerned about right now. As she sarcastically told Nina and Hunter, "I'm gonna tell you guys a secret. I'm a little worried about the whole labor part—just a little nervous about that. But I know you didn't expect that."
"I know that it's shocking news. No one ever says that," Morgan continued. "But I'm worried about the pain and I'm worried about the potential ripping of anything. I'm quite scared."
Hopefully, Jordan will sweeten the experience with a nice push present.
As E! readers may recall, back in August, the couple announced they're expecting their first child together, a baby girl. A few months later, they got married in an intimate wedding ceremony.
"We are so excited about our baby girl!" the couple told E! News. "We can't WAIT to meet her!"
Nightly Pop viewers can't, either! Watch the full clip with Morgan, Nina and Hunter in the above video.