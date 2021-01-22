Why Hannah Brown Is Sparking Romance Rumors With Model Adam Woolard

Hannah Brown may be ready for a second chance at love.
After not receiving her happily ever after on The Bachelorette, the 26-year-old former beauty pageant titleholder has tried to keep her dating life out of the spotlight. But earlier this week, Bachelor Nation fans did some digging and may have discovered the early stages of a fairytale romance.
It all started when followers spotted Hannah at a Nashville restaurant enjoying a meal with a handsome man. The mystery continued on Thursday, Jan. 21 when the former Dancing With the Stars contestant showed a glimpse of a possible new love interest on Instagram Stories.
Now, fans believe they have IDed the man in question. A source confirms the Internet's speculation that the lucky guy is model and meditation/lifestyle coach Adam Woolard.
While Adam's agency rep couldn't confirm the pair is dating, Hannah is one of Adam's 222 followers on Instagram. And for those ready to search Adam's profile, we're sorry to report it's totally private.
Back in May 2019, millions of viewers watched Hannah accept a proposal from Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette season finale. The duo ended their engagement after Hannah learned Jed had been dating another woman before coming on the show.
During the After the Finale Rose special, Hannah asked runner-up Tyler Cameron to go out for drinks. While a romantic relationship never fully blossomed, a strong friendship was established that still lasts today.
One year after her Bachelorette journey came to an end, Hannah reflected on her unforgettable experience.
"If you are reading this right now, wondering how to navigate a situation that feels so painful and so not what you wanted, maybe you'll let me tell you what I would've told myself: Hold on. Keep moving. You're going to make it," Hannah shared on Instagram. "This ain't it but what's coming is so much better."
She continued, "Sometimes you've gotta walk through the shadows to stand in the sun. And trust me, you'll really appreciate the way it feels shining down on you, too."