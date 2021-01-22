The Special Meaning Behind Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Baby Name Khai

What's in a name?

Well, it looks like Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik put a lot of thought into their baby girl's moniker. After the supermodel revealed the child's name by updating her Instagram bio to "Khai's mom" on Jan. 21, social media sleuths started doing some digging on its significance.

For starters, some fans theorized Gigi's little one was named after her grandmother Khairia Daher Hadid. Gigi's father, Mohamed Hadid, wrote about their close bond in a post just before the runway star's birthday last year.

"My Mom (Allah Yerhamha ) Khairia Daher Hadid would have been so proud of @gigihadid today," he wrote alongside a photo of his mother. "Gigi loved everything about Tata. GiGi won first place in an art competition of a portrait of her Tata. This picture was taking 1955 in Beirut. She was a stunner Great Mom a wife a Tata to thirty or so Grandkids. We and I miss her every time I breath. Look down from above. Saying happy early birthday GIGi. You make me proud."