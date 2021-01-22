The Special Meaning Behind Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Baby Name Khai

What's in a name?
Well, it looks like Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik put a lot of thought into their baby girl's moniker. After the supermodel revealed the child's name by updating her Instagram bio to "Khai's mom" on Jan. 21, social media sleuths started doing some digging on its significance.
For starters, some fans theorized Gigi's little one was named after her grandmother Khairia Daher Hadid. Gigi's father, Mohamed Hadid, wrote about their close bond in a post just before the runway star's birthday last year.
"My Mom (Allah Yerhamha ) Khairia Daher Hadid would have been so proud of @gigihadid today," he wrote alongside a photo of his mother. "Gigi loved everything about Tata. GiGi won first place in an art competition of a portrait of her Tata. This picture was taking 1955 in Beirut. She was a stunner Great Mom a wife a Tata to thirty or so Grandkids. We and I miss her every time I breath. Look down from above. Saying happy early birthday GIGi. You make me proud."
Other followers pointed out that Bella Hadid's middle name is Khair.
As for the meaning, the Evening Standard, citing "a range of naming sites," reported Khai can be translated as the "chosen one, royalty or nobility." However, neither Gigi nor Zayn has commented on why they chose the name. So, fans will just have to wait and see if they reveal any insights.
While Gigi only recently announced the name, some followers think she's been dropping clues about it for weeks. For instance, several Twitter users resurfaced a screenshot of her Christmas decorations that appeared to show a plant pot with the little one's name inside. Others claimed Zayn got a tattoo of his daughter's name written in Arabic.
Gigi, 25, and Zayn, 28, welcomed their firstborn in September 2020. And while the new mom has posted a few pictures of Khai, she's never shown the little one's face. It looks like Gigi and Zayn are loving parenthood, too.
"My girl," Gigi wrote alongside a recent Instagram photo. "4 months & THE BEST KID."