Allison Janney Says Her Co-Star Once Demanded That She Put Neosporin on Her Lips Before Their Kiss Scene

Allison Janney's lips are just fine as they are, thank you very much.

The Mom star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday, Jan. 22, where she revealed that a former co-star who she declined to identify had once offended her by asking her to apply an antibiotic ointment on her lips before their kissing scene. And if you're thinking this is perhaps understandable given that the ongoing pandemic has changed how Hollywood creates intimate moments, well, think again.

"Even before COVID, I had a scene partner who I had to kiss with, and he was such a germaphobe, he would put Neosporin on his lips and ask me to put it on mine, too, before he would kiss me," the 61-year-old alum of The West Wing recalled.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was sincerely baffled by this revelation. "What!" he replied. "That doesn't do anything."

Allison explained that she wasn't sure how to respond to the co-star but that it didn't feel great to get the request.