Jane Krakowski Responds to Rumored Romance With My Pillow's Mike Lindell With Some Rumors of Her Own

As Jenna Maroney said in 30 Rock, "Okay I'll do it, but only for the attention."

This week, The Daily Mail reported that My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress Jane Krakowski carried out a torrid love affair over the course of nine months.

The rumored relationship allegedly dismayed those close to Krakowski, with one source telling the outlet, "It surprised many of Jane's friends because she's such an icon in the gay community, but here she is dating one of Trump's biggest business backer."

And though some celebs would issue a "no comment," the actress is more than happy to address the nonsensical speculation.

In a statement to E! News, her rep shares, "Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise."

But, here's the real kicker... Her rep says, "She is, however, in full fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Regé-Jean Page and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those."