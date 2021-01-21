Hillary Clinton Calls Meeting Kamala Harris' Grand-Niece the "Highlight" of Inauguration Day

There were many amazing moments from the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. From Kamala Harris making history as the first female vice president, to John Legend singing Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" on the steps of the Washington Monument, it was a great day all around.
But for Hillary Clinton, meeting the vice president's grand-niece, Amara, at the swearing-in ceremony was a moment she'll never forget. The former secretary of state shared a photo of their encounter to Instagram, writing, "Meeting @KamalaHarris's grand-niece was a highlight of an already pretty great day."
Amara's mama, 36-year-old Meena Harris, previously revealed that the 4-year-old was quite insistent on being introduced to the former First Lady at the Capitol. On Wednesday, she wrote on Twitter, "She asked every 5 mins throughout the entire ceremony if she could meet @HillaryClinton."
Meena also remarked that she was "actually sobbing" over Hillary's post, and tbh, same.
Amara and little sister Leela, 2, as well as the Biden grandkids, frankly stole the show from Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden as far as fashion is concerned.
For the inauguration, Amara and Leela wore faux leopard carts in honor of a jacket that Kamala sported in a childhood photo.
When Meena shared the inspiration for her daughters' looks, America Ferrera, Jessica Alba and more couldn't help but gush over the pair. The Superstore actress commented, "These girls!!!! [crying emoji]"
Amara and Leela donned their coats again on Thursday, Jan. 21 to visit their auntie's new office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Meena's Instagram Story showed Leela hiding under a dining table in one of the Eisenhower building's many rooms, as a 2-year-old does when touring an office space.
If you want more of the Harris family, check out our family tree here!