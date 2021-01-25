10 Tasty Gifts to Sweeten Up Valentine's Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Nothing says love quite like delicious food and drinks.
For many, Valentine's Day will look a lot different this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the restaurant industry. But whether you're ordering takeout or cooking at home, there are a few extra treats that could make the holiday that much more romantic.
Whether you want to spice things up with Truff hot sauce or get creative with breakfast in bed thanks to a donut bouquet, we're here to help you find a not-so-ordinary gift. And don't forget: The night wouldn't be complete without a glass of wine from Martha Stewart.
So what are you waiting for? Raise a glass to love, romance and friendship. And yes, keep scrolling to find a sweet treat for the annual holiday.
Mrs. Prindable's 10-Pc Valentine's Caramel Apple Assortment
This Valentine's Day, treat yourself to crisp apples dipped in decadent caramel and rolled in delicious toppings. Individually wrapped, these apples make great gifts for your neighbor, teacher, friend and of course your special someone.
Cheryl's 24 Valentine's Frosted Heart-Shaped Cutout Cookie
Twelve pink and 12 red heart-shaped cookies decorated with delicious buttercream frosting will make one sweet gift for anyone who loves a thoughtful—and delicious—dessert.
Martha Stewart Wine Co. (6) Mixed French Wine
Cheers to love and friendship with a flavorful Martha Stewart Wine Co. French collection of wines including a 2019 Cuvee Dissenay Pinot Noir and 2019 Bernard Magrez Rose. Enjoy them all with your spouse or save a few bottles for gifts.
Mini Truff Hot Sauce
Need to upgrade your hot sauce game? We've found the product for you. Praised as one of Oprah Winfrey's favorite things, this product is a great blend of ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle and savory spices. These mini-bottles are perfect for handbags or even your desk at home.
Nature Of Love Popcorn Hand Outs
Thinking of enjoying a movie night over Valentine's Day weekend? Make sure to add some popcorn from The Popcorn Factory! This tempting set includes individually wrapped bags of butter, cheese, caramel and white cheddar popcorn.
Chef Cat Cora Heart-Shaped Rainbow Cookies
Chef Cat Cora loves to surprise her wife with these 18 heart-shaped rainbow cookies. "I shaped them into a heart because I am so in love with her," she shared through Goldbelly. "These delicious and charming rainbow cookies are guaranteed to brighten everyone's day and palate!"
Donut Bouquet
Now this is how you do breakfast in bed! Express overnight shipping is included in this tasty bouquet, which includes 10 belgian chocolate-covered vanilla and chocolate mini cake donuts. And by the way, that's just half of what you'll receive in the bouquet.
Duff Goldman Cakes Red Velvet Heart Cake
Ace of Cakes star Duff Goldman created this delicious four-layer red velvet cake with vanilla cream cheese filling. As an added twist, the cake is then frosted with pink-tinted buttercream frosting and decorated with red fondant hearts.
Jelly Belly 5-Flavor LOVE Clear Gift Box
It wouldn't be a Valentine's Day celebration without some candy. For the special someone who doesn't like chocolate, this Jelly Belly gift box includes yummy flavors like jewel very cherry, red apple, coconut, cotton candy and cinnamon.
Mindy's Munchies Set of 12 Valentine's Day Rice Krispie Pops
These chocolate-covered rice krispie treats are topped with red, pink and white nonpareils and a heart candy, making them a thoughtful choice for Valentine's Day celebrations.
