Clare & DaleRihannaUnited States Inauguration Dolly PartonKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Harry Brant Laid to Rest 4 Days After Accidental Overdose

Harry Brant, a rising model and the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour, was laid to rest days after his death was announced, his brother Peter Brant confirmed on Instagram.

von Kaitlin Reilly Jan 21, 2021 21:54Tags
Promis
Weitere: Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Dies at Age 24

Model and makeup mogul Harry Brant has been laid to rest, his brother Peter Brant Jr. confirmed in an emotional Jan. 21 Instagram post. 

Harry, who appeared in Vogue Italia and in campaigns for Balmain, is the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and publishing mogul Peter Brant. He died on Jan. 17 of an accidental prescription drug overdose at the age of 24. 

"Today we lay to rest, and honor the life of my brother, a true angel of light, an extraordinarily unique soul unlike any who have come before," Peter Jr. wrote in the caption of one of Harry's modeling photos. "This photo taken on his last day, shows the eternal beauty he will forever hold."

He continued, writing, "It is impossible to express the devastation I feel for the loss of one with whom I shared not only a lifetime of beautiful memories, but with one who cared so deeply for my own happiness, was so devoted to my personal comfort, It is the loss not only of a brother, but of a best friend, my other half."

foto
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

Peter, who released a line for MAC Cosmetics alongside his brother, concluded the post with, "My heart shatters to think we will never see that dear sweet face again."

Harry's family released a statement regarding his death shortly after the sad news was announced. 

"We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," Harry's loved ones told The New York Times. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

Top Stories

1

Inside Dolly Parton's Endlessly Fascinating World

2

Revisit Bachelor Nation's Most Jaw-Dropping Off-Camera Scandals

3
EXKLUSIV

Dale Moss' Mystery Woman Revealed Following Cheating Accusations

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The family added that Harry, who was once a teenage columnist for Interview magazine, was "not just our son," but "also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend."

"He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts, the statement continued. "He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

 

Top Stories

1

Inside Dolly Parton's Endlessly Fascinating World

2

Morgan Stewart Poses Nude to Celebrate Her Last Month of Pregnancy

3
EXKLUSIV

Dale Moss' Mystery Woman Revealed Following Cheating Accusations

4
EXKLUSIV

Bachelorette's Dale Accused of Cheating on Clare Throughout Engagement

5

Dr. Jill Biden's Inauguration Night Had Extra Special Meaning