Why You Need Canopy's Reimagined Humidifier in Your Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
I never thought a humidifier would be the answer to my skincare prayers.
Until two months ago, I thought of humidifiers as the bulky, not aesthetically pleasing machines my parents would station by my bedside when I was sick. I certainly did not think of humidifiers as a beauty must-have. That was until I started seeing Instagram ads for Canopy humidifiers. I was instantly intrigued and did some research. Turns out humidifiers can help combat dryness, increase the efficacy of topical skincare products, and relieve symptoms of colds and flu. So naturally, I clicked 'add to cart' and hoped for the best.
After using my Canopy humidifier for a few months, I can now say with complete certainty that I'm in love with a humidifier. Yup, I never thought I would say that! But seriously, Canopy's reimagined humidifier is a game-changer. Not only does it deliver filtered, hydrated air to your space without mist, you'll wake up with hydrated, glowing skin in the morning with consistent use. It has even helped my seasonal sinus problems!
Another great thing about Canopy's humidifier is that it uses anti-microbial paper filters to catch minerals, bacteria and other irritants, so only clean moisture will fill your space. Plus, the humidifier is easy to use and looks great on your nightstand.
Although I could go on forever about Canopy, I will direct you to their blog, which is a great place to learn more about the product and all the ways you can benefit from humidifiers in your daily life.
Keep scrolling to shop your new favorite beauty and wellness must-have!
Canopy Humidifier
This game-changing humidifier will hydrate rooms up to 500 square feet and will seriously transform the mood of your room. It also features a 2.5 liter tank with up to 36 hours of running time. Did I mention the humidifier is dishwasher safe? Although it also has built-in anti-mold technology and UV lights to kill 99.9% of bacteria, you can give it a thorough cleaning by popping it in the dishwasher. Score!
Hyku Aroma Kit - Lavender + Eucalyptus + Tea Tree
If you want your room to smell absolutely amazing, make sure to pick up the Hyku x Canopy essential oil set for the humidifier! Although each humidifier purchase includes a kit, you're going to want to pick up a second because the scents will turn your room into a zen sanctuary. Hyku's essential oils are 100% pure & natural, vegan, cruelty-free. And all you have to do is place a diffuser puck on Canopy's top grate and add a few drops of your favorite oil. This set includes three scents: French lavender, Australian Tea Tree and Indian Eucalyptus.
For more staff beauty picks, check out Why Sol de Janeiro Products Have the Most Addicting Scent Out There!