The Latest

Everything That Happened During the 2021 US Presidential Inauguration
This Just InUnited States Inauguration Dolly PartonKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Kim Kardashian's New TBT Pic of Chicago West & Stormi Webster Is Too Cute

von Allison Crist Jan 21, 2021 18:32Tags
BabyKim KardashianKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashian-NewsKardashiansShowsPromisNostalgiaChicago WestStormi WebsterNBCU
RETURNS 2021
Weitere: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!

They really do grow up too fast!

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 21 with what might be the cutest throwback photo of all time. In the pic, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is holding her daughter Chicago West and niece Stormi Webster when they were just infants. Both babies are staring into the camera, showing off their gorgeous eyes.

The caption read, "OMG found this pic in my phone and our babies are so tiny and cute and chunky and perfect!!!"

Kylie Jenner, who welcomed Stormi with ex Travis Scott in February 2018, was in complete agreement with Kim. "so tiny," the 23-year-old makeup mogul commented.

There's no telling just how young the Kardashian cousins are in the sweet snapshot, but Stormi is currently 2 years old and will celebrate her third birthday on Feb. 1. Chicago, on the other hand, did exactly that last week, turning 3 on Jan. 15.

foto
Chicago West's Cutest Pics

To celebrate, Kim shared never-before-seen photos of her and Kanye West's youngest daughter.

Instagram

"You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day!" Kim wrote on Instagram. "You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy. I can't wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today! Happy Birthday Chicago."

See more sweet snaps of Chicago, Stormi and the rest of the Kardashian cousins below.

Top Stories

1

Inside Dolly Parton's Endlessly Fascinating World

2
EXKLUSIV

Bachelorette's Dale Accused of Cheating on Clare Throughout Engagement

3

President Joe Biden's Grandkids Steal the Show With Inauguration Looks

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!
Instagram
Secret Language

Just two cousins having a conversation.

Instagram
Basket Buds

Sometimes you just need a trip around the grocery store with your best pal.

Instagram
Princess Pride

Dresses for days!

Instagram
Costume Kids

You're never too old to play dress up.

Instagram
Sister Date

Like sister, like daughter!  Khloe and Kylie are leading by example.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Ocean Vibes

Together they can weather any storm.

Instagram
Follow the Leader

Psalm's learning the ropes from his big cousin True!

Instagram
Pool Party

Taking a dip with Auntie Khloe!

Instagram
Jet Swag

Stormi and True are two peas in a pod.

Instagram
Made to Match

Twins for the win!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Three's Company

A little bit of cousin and auntie time? Don't mind if we do!

Instagram
Stylin' Shades

Matching shades because their futures are so bright.

Instagram
Desert Hang

Clearly Penelope and North make any location fun!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Playing Around

"So many moods #Tokyo"

Instagram
"Besties"

We're not crying, you're crying! 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Lookalike

Chicago and Psalm's sibling snapshot has us seeing double! 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Back In the Day

To honor Dream turning three on Sunday, Nov. 10, Kim posted a throwback photo of her niece with Saint to Instagram. "Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!" she wrote. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Time

Dream's birthday gathering boasted quite the guest list. Even 6-month-old Psalm was present for the occasion. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
B-Day Baby

Dream celebrated turning three with help from her relatives.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Dream Turns 3!

Rob's daughter rang in her third birthday with the whole family!

Instagram
Baptism

Penelope and Chicago shared a sweet moment during the cousins' recent baptism in Armenia.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Halloween Queens

Stormi and True got behind the wheel during a pumpkin picking adventure leading up to Hallow's Eve 2019. Do they need a license for this, or...?

Instagram
Captivated

Crying? You're in good company. "This is EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!! My babies!!!!" Khloe wrote, commenting on an absurdly adorable photo series originally shared to Kim's IG account. "Tutu is obsessed with Psalm!! We are so blessed!"

Instagram
Vacation Vibe

"Chi: I heard my mama say 'vacation calories don't count' True: Don't tell me twice Chi," Khloe captioned this snapshot of True and Chicago living their absolute best lives in the Bahamas.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Dynamic Trio

North, True and Chicago were dressed to the nines for great-grandma MJ's 85th birthday celebration!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
BFFs

North and Penelope looked sweet as ever during their Candyland-themed birthday bash last June!

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Happy Birthday, P!

In addition to her and North's Candyland-inspired soiree, Penelope celebrated her 7th birthday at IHOP surrounded by cousins. PJs were mandatory!

Instagram
What's In There?!

True and Stormi were very curious during a trip to the petting zoo

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Boating

Kourtney, North and Penelope served looks and attitude in this summery selfie!

Instagram
"Love Bugs"

Kim cuddled up with eldest daughter North and niece True in this private jet pic shared to Instagram in July 2019.

foto
Weitere Fotos anzeigen von The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

Make sure you're caught up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Peacock before the final season of the E! series airs this year.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Top Stories

1

Inside Dolly Parton's Endlessly Fascinating World

2
EXKLUSIV

Bachelorette's Dale Accused of Cheating on Clare Throughout Engagement

3

President Joe Biden's Grandkids Steal the Show With Inauguration Looks

4

Here's Your Guide to President Joe Biden's Sprawling Family

5

See's Orlando Bloom Reaction to Katy Perry’s Inaugural Performance