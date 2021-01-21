Pinching a Prince, Geri Halliwell's Exit and Mel B Bombshells: Untangling the Wildest Spice Girls Stories

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Mel B has always been the one most likely to spice up their lives in the headlines over the years but, according to The Sun, she immediately called Geri to do damage control after her chat with Morgan, who confirmed to the Mail Online he was told that his guest had gone off to make a call to "try and smooth things over."

"The girls all know Mel struggles to keep her mouth shut but Mel C, who was in the audience, was visibly horrified when it all came out," a source told The Sun. "The tour is just two months' away, they don't want anything jeopardizing it, but there were real fears this would upset Geri's husband and cause serious issues."

The insider added, "She needs to do some serious grovelling to make up with Geri. This isn't something she's going to forget easily. It's not going to derail the reunion and they're all still excited about going back out on the road together, but it's done damage to their personal friendship."

All water under the bridge, perhaps, because they embarked on their tour as scheduled two months later. On Mel B's birthday, May 29, she and Geri tossed cake at each other onstage as Emma grabbed an umbrella to shield herself and Mel C admonished them not to make a mess.

Mel B noted that it had been on her birthday, 21 years prior, that Geri had left the group. She added cheekily, "You'd better not leave tonight!"

(Originally published March 26, 2019, at 3 a.m. PT)