President Joe Biden's Oval Office Now Features a Sweet Photo of Late Son Beau Biden

Newly sworn in President Joe Biden starts work with his loved ones, including late son Beau Biden, watching over him.

He has already redecorated the Oval Office and behind his Resolute Desk is a narrow table on which rest several framed family photographs, including some showing Beau prominently. Joseph Robinette "Beau" Biden III was a military veteran who served a year-long tour in Iraq and was a two-term Delaware attorney general before he died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

One of the photos resting on the table was taken in 2009 and shows Beau carrying his son Robert Biden, the youngest of his two children, on his shoulders at a welcome home ceremony or members of the Delaware Army National Guard 261st Signal Brigade.

Beau was the eldest of three children from his father's first marriage to late wife Neilia Hunter Biden. She died in a 1972 car accident that also killed her and Joe's 13-month-old daughter Naomi Biden and critically injured Beau and his brother Hunter Biden.