Bridgerton Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Calling all Bridgerton fans: Lady Whistledown has major news for you!

The fan favorite Netflix series has officially been renewed for a second season, the streaming service confirmed on Thursday, Jan. 21. Alongside footage from the show, the Netflix Twitter account announced, "Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2!"

Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes also shared the exciting news with her social media followers on Thursday, posting a letter from the Lady Whistledown herself. "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall return for a second season," her message stated. "I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."

Lady Whistledown's message also noted that the cast, which includes Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, will also be back for season two, which will start filming in the spring.