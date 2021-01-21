What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for January 23-24

Prepare to indulge your inner teen this weekend.
We're not sure what it is, but we're feeling a little angsty lately. OK, we do know what it is *gestures wildly and broadly at everything in 2021,* but it could also just be the goods being served up to us by streaming services.
HBO is dropping the second highly anticipated Euphoria special, while Netflix is delivering a new teen drama about a different kind of supernatural high schoolers that'll deliver some old-school Vampire Diaries vibes. Plus, we're diving deep into the new generation of High School Musical drama, thanks to Olivia Rodrigo's number one debut single, "drivers license" that has had us in our feels since our very first listen.
Don't worry, we have other recommendations for you, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas' thrill ride of a new movie and the fun and fresh late night show everyone is going to be talking about very soon.
Here's what to watch this weekend, Jan. 23-24...
If You Are (Still) Really Missing Euphoria: No, we were not satisfied with just one special episode. Yes, we are that greedy. Following the Zendaya-heavy Rue-centric Christmas catch-up that aired in December, the HBO hit is back with Jules (Hunter Schafer) taking the spotlight. Iconicly titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob," fans will spend time with Jules over the holidays as she reflects on the year and her experience leaving on a train after Rue abandoned her at the end of season one. Did we mention it's titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob"? (Where to Watch: HBO and HBO Max)
If You Are Looking to Get Lost in a New World: You've been obsessed with teenage vampires. You've fallen in love with teen werewolves. Now, prepare to care a lot about young fairies in Fate: The Winx Saga. Following a young group of the supernatural creatures at the magical Alfea College, bthe series delivers "friendship, love, rivalries, monsters and a new journey into the Otherworld," Netflix promises. You know, your usual coming of age woes. The drama, which hails from The Vampire Diaries' producer Brian Young, is actually a reimagining of Iginio Straffi's Winx Club, an animated series that was originally developed in Italy and premiered on Nickelodeon in 2004. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are Looking for a Date Night Movie: A roaring good time is in store for you with The White Tiger, Netflix's exhilarating adaptation of Aravind Adiga's award-winning novel. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav star in the fast-paced, rags-to-riches drama about a poor Indian driver who attempts to break free from the rich couple he works for after a shocking betrayal. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You're Looking for a Date Night Double Feature: Sometimes, one movie is just not enough, you know? The Ultimate Playlist of Noise centers on a music-obsessed high school senior who sets out to record a bucket list of of all of his favorite sounds after he learns he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf. And who better to help check off the list than a struggling musician/manic pixie dream girl trying to make her way to New York? It's your standard YA weeper that just hits the spot. (Where to Watch: Hulu)
if You're in the Mood for a New Late Night Show: Prepare for honest, hilarious and heartfelt takes on The Amber Ruffin Show. Peacock's new comedy sketch series features the charming Ruffin, a writer and performer on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers, breaking down the news of the week, sometimes even breaking into song to do so. See the video above for just one example of Ruffin's distinctive combination of whimsy and wry humor. (Where to Watch: Peacock)
If You Just Need Your Kids to Leave You Alone for a Little While: Hey, no judgment here! Fortunately, the second season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is here to provide an assist, should you find yourself in need of a distraction. And bonus: There will be tie-ins to the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, the third and final installment of the film trilogy starring Chris Pratt. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You're Looking for a Winter Getaway: OK, so the title might be a little too on the nose, but A Winter Getaway will provide you the perfect snowy escape. Hallmark Channel's latest New Year New Movies outing finds Brooks Darnell playing a man who is mistaken as a millionaire when he wins a luxury trip. Naturally, sparks fly with the resort's concierge (Nazneen Contractor), but will she still want to be with him when she finds out he's just an average guy? Well, if Maid in Manhattan taught us anything...(Where to Watch: premieres Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel)
If You Can't Stop Listening to "driver's license": Like Cardi B, Taylor Swift and the rest of the world, we have not stopped streaming Olivia Rodrigo's generation-defining anthem of teenage heartbreak. And no, we were not above reading all of the rumors track is about Rodrigo's on-screen love interest, Joshua Bassett. So, naturally, we did what any mature, adult-with-a-fulltime-job would do. Yep, we rewatched season one of their show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to look for any evidence. Alas, we found nada except for the reminder that this show is ridiculously fun and Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens would be proud! (Where to Watch: Disney+)
