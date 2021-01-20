America Ferrera, Andy Cohen and More Stars Share Their Kids' Heartwarming Thoughts on Inauguration Day

The inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is already impacting the next generation.
The pair were officially sworn-in at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and perhaps no one was more inspired than the young kids of some of Hollywood's biggest stars.
America Ferrera shared a teary-eyed selfie of herself and her 2-year-old son Sebastian Piers Williams (with a bear emoji covering his face). The Superstore star recounted some questions he asked her throughout the day: "'Why you crying?' 'What is democracy?' 'Where did JLo go?'" and noted it was "a little easier to answer Baz's questions today."
The aptly-named actress said, "So much work ahead to build the world we want our babies to inherit. Grateful for today's victory," before quoting poet Amanda Gorman's powerful Inauguration speech.
However, Baz wasn't the only famous kid who was clearly moved by the swearing-in.
Andy Cohen watched the ceremony while holding the hand of his 1-year-old son Benjamin Allen Cohen. The Watch What Happens Live host summed up the historic moment, as seen from their cozy couch, by poetically writing, "Us The Future Us."
Likewise, Lost actress Maggie Grace posted an image of her and her 3-month-old son, as they were captivated by the TV screen. She said, "And the world breathes a collective sigh of relief."
Mindy Kaling shared a sentimental photo on Instagram of her young daughter 3-year-old Katherine Kaling (in cactus pajamas) watching the inauguration on TV. The Office alum wrote, "I was at work, but apparently she said: 'Is that mommy? It looks like mommy.'"
Kaling added, "Best compliment I ever got! It matters," likely referring to Harris' history-making moment as the first woman, Black person and Asian-American person to hold the title of vice president. Both Kaling and Harris are of Indian descent, making the moment particularly meaningful.
Over on Rachel Bilson's Instagram Story, she revealed a heartwarming conversation she had with her 6-year-old daughter Briar Rose. "My little girl this morning said, 'Mommy can I be the first woman president' to which I replied 'ABSOLUTELY,'" Bilson said.
As for Hilary Duff, she hosted a little viewing party for her son Luca, 8, and some of his school friends. She showed Luca and three pals with their hands over the hearts, along with the caption, "School pod watching!" The pregnant mom even got cupcakes for the occasion—with Biden and Harris' faces on them, of course.
Rachel Zoe noted this will be "the first #inauguration my children will remember and it was #perfect," as the designer posted a video of her boys watching the Obamas arrive.
Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also had "an incredibly special day" while they were in D.C. for the festivities. The couple shared an image of themselves with their kids (Luna, 4, and Miles, 2) on their shoulders, overlooking the Washington Monument.
More stars got in the spirit on Inauguration Day as well, with Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga performing in chilly Washington, D.C.
