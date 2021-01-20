Charli D'Amelio's Dad Addresses Controversial Influencer Trip To The Bahamas

Weitere : Charli D'Amelio Shows Off Her Signature Dunkin' Iced Coffee

Marc D'Amelio is speaking out on behalf of his daughter.

In a recent interview with YouTuber Kevin Wong, the father of TikTok stars Dixie D'Amelio, 19, and Charli D'Amelio, 16, gave more insight into the controversial Bahamas trip amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic back in December.

"First of all, to blame Charli—it was a family vacation," he explained. "She's 16 so she has no say in where we're going. So, you guys can put it on me, but we did what we had to do, you know, we went away."

He added, "Corona is real and people have to take it seriously. You know, we left a hotbed and went to a place where there was very little corona, but we do take it seriously and we want to protect other people and we don't take it lightly. It's a real virus and many people have gotten killed and died from it."

And while the proud dad shared the family's reason for leaving, he said they heard the upset fans "loud and clear" and "it is what it is."