The Latest

Everything That Happened During the 2021 US Presidential Inauguration
This Just InUnited States Inauguration Dolly PartonKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos
EXKLUSIV

TLC's New My Feet Are Killing Me Supertease Might Just Kill You Too

Dr. Ebonie Vincent, Dr. Brad Schaeffer and Dr. Sarah Haller are ready to treat some serious foot maladies in this My Feet Are Killing Me new season first look. Warning: Graphic content!

von Alyssa Ray Jan 21, 2021 17:00Tags
TVReality TVExklusivGesundheitInjury And Illness

We can't unsee My Feet Are Killing Me's new supertease.

In this exclusive first look for the TLC medical reality hit, which returns Monday, Jan. 25, Dr. Ebonie Vincent, Dr. Brad Schaeffer and Dr. Sarah Haller tackle podiatric medical conditions and procedures you won't believe. (Warning: This trailer features graphic content.)

Dr. Vincent exclusively told E! News, "This season the stakes are higher, and the cases are harder! This upcoming season is filled with patients you were introduced to during our telemedicine series—My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps—as well as new patients. We are going on a journey with all these patients from initial consultations to visits to surgeries. You will see a lot of very rare cases, things you can't even imagine on your own feet."

We're talking everything from a pegleg to elephantiasis to treeman syndrome.

While this show is graphic in nature, leaving the doctors shocked in a few confessionals, the My Feet Are Killing Me medical experts just want to do right by their patients.

foto
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Dr. Schaeffer relays in the supertease above, "A lot of people that have a foot issue don't see a doctor because they're straight up embarrassed."

In fact, one patient reveals that she can't believe anyone would be with her due to her "repulsive" foot.

TLC

Not only are the My Feet Are Killing Me doctors willing to listen to their patients, they're also ready to tackle these cases in the O.R.

However, Dr. Vincent warns, "When you're doing surgery on a foot, you never know what surprises may come about."

Moments to look out for in the exclusive footage include broken bones, temperamental tools and a patient waking up mid-surgery.

Still, per Dr. Schaeffer, they'll "do whatever it takes to get the job done."

If you aren't squeamish, catch the new supertease above!

Top Stories

1

Inside Dolly Parton's Endlessly Fascinating World

2
EXKLUSIV

Bachelorette's Dale Accused of Cheating on Clare Throughout Engagement

3

President Joe Biden's Grandkids Steal the Show With Inauguration Looks

foto
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

My Feet Are Killing Me's new season starts Monday, Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. on TLC.

Top Stories

1

Inside Dolly Parton's Endlessly Fascinating World

2
EXKLUSIV

Bachelorette's Dale Accused of Cheating on Clare Throughout Engagement

3

President Joe Biden's Grandkids Steal the Show With Inauguration Looks

4

Bridgerton Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

5

Here's Your Guide to President Joe Biden's Sprawling Family