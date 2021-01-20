This Just InUnited States Inauguration Dolly PartonKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Will Melt Your Heart In Adorable Hand-Me-Down Outfit

Rob Kardashian shared a precious photo of his daughter Dream wearing a very special shirt. "She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," the post read.

Dream Kardashian just took Rob Kardashian on a trip down memory lane.

On Jan. 19, the 33-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a photo of his 4-year-old daughter wearing a very special item. "She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," he wrote alongside a photo of the little one donning the sentimental hand-me-down and giving a thumbs-up.

While his late father is also named Robert Kardashian, it appears as though the adorable shirt is from the sock designer's own childhood.

Rob's sisters couldn't seem to get enough of the sweet snapshot. Khloe Kardashian commented with a series of heart-eye emojis and Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "I can't deal."

This wasn't the only adorable photo of Dream Rob recently shared. On Jan. 13, he posted a precious pic of his "queen" dressed up as her favorite superhero Wonder Woman. He also shared a photo of Dream riding in the car in her pajamas on Nov. 28, writing, "Thankful every day."

The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

To see more adorable photos of Dream, scroll on.

A Sweet Family Hand-Me-Down

"She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," Rob's January 2021 post read.

Daddy's Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian shared this photo of his daughter on Instagram in January 2021, writing, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

Dad's Mini-Me

Dream Kardashian looked just like dad Rob Kardashian in this snap from November 2020.

Sweet Dream

In July 2020, Rob took to Instagram and shared this sweet smiling pic of his daughter.

Summertime Snack

"Eat up Dreamy bean," Rob wrote for this post.

Sandy Sweetie

"Sand baby," her father penned online.

Scenic View

"See the line where the sky meets the sea?" Rob noted on this picture.

Stylist Dream

"She dressed herself," the caption read on social media. "But she rocking the Dodgers hat let's go"

Rawr!

Dream rocked the leopard-print trend like no one else!

Night, Night!

"Night night," Rob wrote alongside this cute nighttime pic of Dream.

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

BFF Cousins

Dream bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

Goodnight Daddy

Dream wishes her dad a good night in this cute video.

Easter 2019

The tiny tot is all smiles during the holiday.

Kiss Kiss

Dream helped her aunt Khloe with her makeup in February 2019 and it's too stinking cute.

Firehouse Fun

Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.

Giving Back

Dream and True even made handmade cards to give to the firefighters!

Winter White

"Bling blaww burr," Rob shared.

All Grown Up

Two-year-old Dream looks so grown up in this latest pic from Rob, which he caption, "my babbbbyyyy."

How Far I'll Go

"Moana!!" Rob tweeted on Thanksgiving 2018 weekend.

Strike a Pose

"LOL at her pose," Rob tweeted on Black Friday 2018.

Sweet Treat

"Smoothieee Queen," Rob tweeted a week before Dream's second birthday.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

