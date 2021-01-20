How President Joe Biden's Grandchildren Honored Beau Biden at the 2021 Inauguration

Weitere : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

President Joe Biden's family is honoring the late Beau Biden during the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

Before the festivities kicked off in Washington, D.C., the president's children and grandchildren were introduced at the U.S. Capitol to the sound of the marine band playing John Philips Sousa's march, which is appropriately titled "The Beau Ideal."

It's just one of the ways the Biden family is paying tribute to Beau, who passed away in 2015 from a battle with brain cancer, during this historic week.

On Tuesday's edition of Today, First Daughter Ashley Biden sat down with Jenna Bush Hager and reflected on her late half-brother. "He was 46 when he passed," Ashley shared. "Dad will be the 46th president."

She continued, "I know Beauie will be there with us. He's so proud. He's so, so proud. He's so proud of Dad."

And just one day before being sworn in as the president of the United States, Joe delivered a speech in Delaware where he became emotional when discussing his family.