Anthony Mackie Responds to Rumor That He's Taking Over as Captain America

Anthony Mackie answers the question that everyone is asking.

During an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Avengers: Endgame star addressed the growing rumors claiming he's set to become the next Captain America.

"You need to know about this," began host James Corden. "Everybody online is saying you're the new Captain America and I think you are. I think it's you."

At first, Mackie stared blankly into the screen before laughing and explaining, "The thing is, if you watch [Avengers] End Game, at the end of the movie Sam Wilson never accepts the shield. He actually tells Cap that the shield is for him and it doesn't feel right on his arm."

The 8 Mile actor continued, "If you look at, like, you know—Marvel is great at building characters over the course of many films. and from Winter Soldier to now, my whole goal in the Marvel Universe was to help Cap, was to be Cap's friend. So, at no point in time in End Game did Sam Wilson accept the shield at all. As a matter of fact, it made him happy to come back from time and stand once again at Cap's side."