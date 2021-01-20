Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Fallon Bring Back the Viral Dress Debate: Blue and Black or White and Gold?

Almost six years later, one question still remains: Was that dress blue and black or white and gold?
Dakota Johnson gave her take on the viral debate during the Jan. 19 episode of The Tonight Show.
"It's white and gold," the actress replied when asked by Jimmy Fallon, "but it actually sort of looks blue and gold."
In February 2015, Caitlin McNeill sent the internet into a frenzy by uploading a photo of a dress to Tumblr and making a public plea. "Guys please help me—is this dress white and gold, or blue and black?" the singer wrote. "Me and my friends can't agree…"
Social media users were divided, and even celebrities were split. Taylor Swift, for instance, tweeted the outfit was "obviously blue and black" while Reese Witherspoon wrote the dress "is clearly" white and gold.
But eventually, the world got its answer: the dress was in fact blue and black.
This wasn't the only hot button topic Johnson addressed. The Fifty Shades of Grey star also revealed whether she's Team Edward or Team Jacob when it comes to Twilight (she's Team Edward), whether Jack could have fit on that door with Rose in Titanic (she said yes) and whether Ross and Rachel were really on a break in Friends (she claimed they were).
Still, there were some debates Johnson wasn't willing to settle, including whether she preferred Game of Thrones or The Lord of the Rings.
"Oh, that's tough because I feel like people will be really angry on either side," she said. "But I'm going to say Lord of the Thrones."
Watch the videos to see Johnson play the game and hear the major lie she told during her Architectural Digest home tour!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).