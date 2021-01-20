Joshua Bassett Gives an Update on His Health After Hospitalization

Joshua Bassett is on the mend after a health scare.
As fans of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star may know, the 20-year-old actor was hospitalized on Jan. 14 and had to undergo emergency surgery after experiencing extreme pain. Now, after a few days of rest and recovery, Joshua says he's "feeling much better."
In an Instagram Story post on Jan. 19, Joshua told his 2.3 million followers that he's "getting very excellent care." He added, "really grateful to have so much support in this time and I promise there is much more to come. looking forward to getting back to work."
"thank you all again for your kindness!!!" he added. "love to you all."
On the day of his hospitalization, Joshua—who has been making headlines over a rumored love triangle with his co-star Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter—had just released a song called "Lie, Lie, Lie."
Ahead of his surgery on Jan. 14, Joshua shared a video of himself on a hospital bed. "welp... not the first place i assumed i'd be on my Lie Lie Lie release day... the ER!! (before you ask, no it's not covid.)," he wrote. "after an unknown, uncomfortable feeling turned into, times 10, the worst pain of my life, i figured i'd just try to sleep. after multiple, very very ugly days and nights, i had no choice today but be taken to the hospital."
"i'd like to say thank you!!!! for all the support on the song!!!" he continued. "i've been doing what i can today to stay involved. had my first surgery tonight ! gonna rest at the hospital and the doctors will see what they see in the morn! much love to all!"
Though Joshua has not directly addressed rumors about his love life, he did raise eyebrows with his new track, which came days after his co-star Olivia dropped her new song "drivers license." In her track, which is rumored to be about Joshua, Olivia sings about a failed relationship and how her ex has seemingly moved on.
In a press release for his own song, Joshua explained that he wrote it after he "found out someone close to me had been lying about me behind my back for a long time." And although some fans speculated that "Lie, Lie, Lie" might be a response to Olivia's song, Joshua actually wrote it in 2019, according to his Instagram.