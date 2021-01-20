Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin Speaks Out After Lauren Comeau Accuses Him of Cheating With Kailyn Lowry

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau are done, but the Teen Mom 2 star is denying it had anything to do with his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.
Javi told InTouch on Tuesday, Jan. 19, "While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false." He added, "My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself."
Lauren and Javi welcomed their son Eli in 2018 and got engaged in June 2019. He also shares 7-year-old son Lincoln with Kailyn.
Earlier in the day, Lauren posted an Instagram video accusing her fiancé of cheating on her with Kailyn, though she's since deleted the clip.
"I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life, but what I learned today, what I found out today — from the kids none the less — just makes me feel like the last three years, they've just been waiting for this to happen," Lauren said through tears, according to the outlet.
She continued, "I've always known people have been against me and Javi, people have wanted to see us break up our whole relationship and now that it's finally here, it's just like, where did those three years go? People can move on with their life, their relationship gets better and I'm just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here with no family or friends."
Lauren added, "So if anyone sees Javi driving around in a black Suburban, you'll know why I'm crying today."
However, if today's drama sounds familiar, it might be because a similar fight happened in August 2019 as well. Just two months after their engagement, Javi was left begging for Lauren's forgiveness amid another alleged cheating scandal.
"Lauren, I'm sorry for my mistakes," the 28 year old wrote on Instagram. "I'm sorry I broke your heart, I'm sorry I disrespected you. I'm sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I'm sorry will never be enough."
As Javi put it, "I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I'll do anything to have you home."
Then, in October 2020, Kailyn came out and claimed Javi tried to sleep with her while he was in a relationship with Lauren. It kicked off on the Oct. 13 episode of Teen Mom 2 during an argument about shared responsibilities for Lincoln.
Kailyn said, "I'm pissed off. I'm over it because he agreed to meet me halfway, but now because it's not convenient for you, now you don't want to do it and you are going to treat me like this?... Is that why you tried to f--k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend is home with your son?"
Lauren and Javi were thought to be estranged after that, although the couple reunited in November to celebrate Eli's birthday.
After it all went down today, Kailyn wrote on her Instagram Story that she was "Chillllllinn." She welcomed her fourth child in August with her ex Chris Lopez. However, the single mom was arrested in October after allegedly punching Chris while exchanging custody of their 3-year-old son Lux.