Celebrate Kamala Harris' Inauguration With These Feminist Finds

Today is the big day! Kamala Harris will be sworn in as vice president of the United States, making her the first woman and woman of color to hold the office. Not only is it a historic day for the United States, it's a huge step for women! So why not commemorate the day and celebrate Kamala and other trailblazing women on a daily basis.
From sweatshirts and puzzles to motivating books and action figures, we've rounded up 19 feminist finds that will empower women to be unapologetically themselves.
Scroll below to shop our finds!
Feminist Girl Gang- Squad Goals Classic T-Shirt
Rep your favorite trailblazing women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Malala Yousafzai on a daily basis. Talk about squad goals!
Ambitious Girl by Meena Harris
In her latest children's book, Meena Harris is inspiring the next generation of strong women to stand their ground and face challenges with their heads held high. This is a great read for the whole family at bedtime!
Mini Kamala Harris Necklace
Recently worn by celebs like Miley Cyrus, you can also rep modern-day trailblazer Kamala Harris; who is the first woman and woman of color to become VP!
Untamed by Glennon Doyle
If you haven't read Untamed, this is your sign! Glennon Doyle's best-selling book offers up hope, wisdom, relatable anecdotes and the encouragement to be unapologetically you. This book is an absolute must-have for all women!
Phenomenal Human Sweatshirt
Phenomenal is a female-powered brand that brings awareness to social causes. Founded by Meena Harris, niece of VP Kamala Harris, Phenomenal has notable supporters including Jessica Alba, Serena Williams, and Kerry Washington. Even better, the brand supports several meaningful organizations like Native Voices Rising and Black Futures Lab.
Shattered Glass Ceiling Necklace
Whether you've shattered your own glass ceiling or you know another woman who has, celebrate the achievement with this eye-catching sterling silver necklace. The glass inside the pendant is manually cracked and displayed between two solid panes, symbolizing all the milestone breakthroughs achieved by women past, present, and future.
Art of Feminism: Images that Shaped the Fight for Equality
This is the book that your coffee table needs. It contains more than 350 works of art, photos, and graphic designs along with essays about the feminist movement over the past 150 years.
Keds x The Bee & The Fox Triple Kick in Pretty Powerful
These platform Keds are part of a collaboration with female-owned T-shirt brand The Bee & The Fox. The message? We worry about being pretty, but why not channel that energy into being pretty powerful?
She Explores by Gale Straub
Hear the inspiring stories 40 women's journeys through nature in She Explores, and do a double take at the stunning photography. You can hear all about van life, backpacking with babies, and more.
The Future is Female Phone Case
Send a message with your phone case by slipping on this "The Future is Female" option. Also, the clear construction allows the color of your phone to shine through.
Becoming by Michelle Obama
If you haven't yet read Michelle Obama's memoir, take this as your opportunity to do so. Her journey from the South Side of Chicago to the White House will leave you feeling empowered and inspired.
Kamala Harris Real Life Political Action Figure
VP Kamala Harris puts the action in action figure! Station her on your desk so she can remind you to persevere during Zoom meetings and long work days.
Women's March Art Print
Decorate your home with a bit of feminist art using this Women's March poster in pretty pastel hues. Artist Betsy Garcia was inspired by the 2017 Women's March when dreaming up this illustration.
Nevertheless She Persisted Puzzle
Play and learn with this 1,000-piece puzzle that illustrates some of history's most inspiring women. Piece together the faces of Amelia Earhart, Ruth Bader Ginsberg and more.
In the Company of Women by Grace Bonney
If you're in need of inspiration, look no further than these profiles of over 100 influential women in careers ranging from media to architecture. There's bound to be someone in here you resonate with, from Lizzo to Justina Blakeney.
The Truths We Hold: An American Journey by Kamala Harris
There's never been a better time to pick up VP Kamala Harris' memoir! This book details her early life, time as District Attorney for San Francisco, her Senate career, and a plethora of anecdotes that allow readers to get to know her more intimately.
Boss Babes: A Coloring and Activity Book for Grown-Ups
They say coloring books are good for stress relief, but maybe they're good for inspiration when you're coloring icons from Dolly Parton to Ruth Bader Ginsburg? But this isn't just a coloring book, it's also an activity book that celebrates female icons with a portrait and accompanying activity. For example, there's a Beyoncé crossword, you can decorate Flo-Jo's nails, color in Frida Kahlo's flowers...who wouldn't want to celebrate the power of women with a little color?
Votes for Women Puzzle
Give girl's night a completely different dimension by supplementing your wine with this 500-piece puzzle. Showcasing the leaders of the suffrage movement that succeeded in securing women's voting rights, this puzzle highlights the movement's champions such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Frederick Douglass in all their illustrated glory. It also comes with a poster-sized pamphlet that gives you bonus information on this important part of American history.
Little Feminist Board Book Set
Covering the worlds of pioneers, artists, leaders and activists, these mini-board books offer colorful illustrated portraits of the women who have made history throughout the world. The book on artists looks at icons such as Maya Angelou, Josephine Baker, Frida Kahlo and Ella Fitzgerald, leaders covers Cleopatra, Queen Elizabeth I, Indira Gandhi and Hillary Clinton, activists profiles Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Gloria Steinem and Malala Yousafza, and pioneers hails Marie Curie, Sally Ride, Amelia Earhart and Billie Jean King. It's a great gift for little ones, or someone who just needs a small reminder of how awesome women are.
