How Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Engagement Ranks Among Bachelor Nation's Shortest Romances

Weitere : "Bachelorette" Stars Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Split

Clare Crawley's fairytale romance has come to an end.

After The Bachelorette star got engaged to Dale Moss in episode four of the show's 16th season, the spark officially ran out. Two months after the proposal aired, Dale set the record straight on his relationship status in an Instagram post.

"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote on Tuesday, Jan. 19. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself—something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

The news came hours after E! News exclusively revealed that the pair was taking time apart. And despite a few warning signs including a lack of social media posts and sightings, many in Bachelor Nation were hopeful this romance would last. After all, Clare made it clear early on in the season that Dale was her soulmate.