The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Break Up

Maybe he wasn't the one after all. The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have called it quits two months after their engagement aired.

Dale confirmed the split shortly after E! News exclusively reported the couple was taking time apart.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 19. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

Last year, the reality stars were quick to get engaged in episode four of the 16th season, making way for Tayshia Adams to shockingly step in as the new Bachelorette.

Clare said she knew early on that Dale was the only guy for her. She told the show's producers, "I am so far in love with Dale. We have this connection where it feels like I've known him forever. It's that intangible chemistry that you just can't make up and you can't replace."

The former football player clearly felt the same way, admitting, "I'm falling in love with you through this process. I'm not afraid to say that at all. My heart is open and I'm not gonna fight that."