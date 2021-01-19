The Bachelor’s Sarah Trott Raises Eyebrows With Resurfaced G-Eazy Photos

Bachelor Nation has a few questions for Sarah Trott.
Thanks to the fan page Bachelor Nation Scoop, it's been revealed that the former contestant was spotted hanging out with G-Eazy prior to joining Matt James' season.
The photos, which date back to March 2020, show Trott described as a mysterious woman, alongside the Bay Area rapper coming out of a Los Angeles club. And if the photos weren't enough proof, there is also a video of Sarah partying with G-Eazy and a group of gal pals that night.
As many fans know, the "No Limit" artist has been exclusively dating Ashley Benson since late last year. In September, G-Eazy attended Ashley's sister Shaylene Benson Swerdlow's wedding in Laguna Beach, Calif. A month later, the pair made their relationship Instagram official in their matching Batman and Catwoman Halloween costumes.
As for Trott, she eliminated herself from Matt James' season of The Bachelor during the Jan. 18 episode. The broadcast journalist said her time on the show left her feeling "emotionally exhausted."
"I should have known though that like this would trigger me. Just because, like, in my past, like, dealing with, like, faithfulness and, like, commitment issues and, like, jealousy and all of those feelings and emotions are, like, coming back so quickly," she explained. "In my heart, I know all these special moments we had and it, like, kills me to think, like, he's having these special moments with other women, too. I just, like, worry if I, like, can't get past this, it's really going to be a roadblock in my relationship with Matt. And now, I feel like I should do something about it.
Following her controversial departure, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts.
Along with an image of the quote, "Real queens fix each other's crowns" she wrote in the caption, "We see the quote ‘women supporting women' all the time on the internet but what does that really mean? To me, it means sharing encouragement instead of judgment. Refraining from negative comments even when it's sometimes easier to say something mean instead of something nice."
The caption continued, "It means supporting a younger woman in your industry and offering guidance and support when appropriate. It means valuing community over competition. It does NOT mean you have to pretend to like everyone always. That's impossible. But it DOES mean being a good person, keeping your head up and refraining from degrading another human being."
Trott ended the post with, "You never know the internal battles another person is going through. At the end of the day, please just be a decent, kind individual."