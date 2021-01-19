The Bachelor’s Sarah Trott Raises Eyebrows With Resurfaced G-Eazy Photos

Weitere : "The Bachelor's" Sarah Trott Speaks Out After Dramatic Exit

Bachelor Nation has a few questions for Sarah Trott.

Thanks to the fan page Bachelor Nation Scoop, it's been revealed that the former contestant was spotted hanging out with G-Eazy prior to joining Matt James' season.

The photos, which date back to March 2020, show Trott described as a mysterious woman, alongside the Bay Area rapper coming out of a Los Angeles club. And if the photos weren't enough proof, there is also a video of Sarah partying with G-Eazy and a group of gal pals that night.

As many fans know, the "No Limit" artist has been exclusively dating Ashley Benson since late last year. In September, G-Eazy attended Ashley's sister Shaylene Benson Swerdlow's wedding in Laguna Beach, Calif. A month later, the pair made their relationship Instagram official in their matching Batman and Catwoman Halloween costumes.

As for Trott, she eliminated herself from Matt James' season of The Bachelor during the Jan. 18 episode. The broadcast journalist said her time on the show left her feeling "emotionally exhausted."