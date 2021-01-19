President Donald Trump Facing Expulsion From SAG-AFTRA After Capitol Riots

President Donald Trump is facing expulsion from the SAG-AFTRA union.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the SAG-AFTRA National Board held a special session to vote to find probable cause that Trump violated its constitution. The union alleges the President incited the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and has waged a "reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists."

The SAG-AFTRA's Disciplinary Committee will next hear the charges and decide whether Trump violated the union's constitution, as required by federal labor laws. If found guilty, he faces reprimand, censure, fines, suspension from the rights and privileges of membership, or expulsion from the union.

National Executive Director David White initiated the charges at the request of President Gabrielle Carteris.

In a statement, Carteris said, "Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred—democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press... There's a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers."