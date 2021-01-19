Lucille Ball's Daughter Lucie Arnaz Claps Back at Critics of Nicole Kidman Biopic Casting

Weitere : Nicole Kidman Says Streep Convinced Her to Take Role in "Bombshell"

Lucie Arnaz is going to bat for Nicole Kidman.

Last week, E! News learned Kidman has been tapped to play Arnaz's mother, the late actress Lucille Ball, in the official biopic of her life, which Arnaz will executive produce.

Javier Bardem is also in negotiations to star as Ball's husband Desi Arnaz in the movie Being the Ricardos, with The Trial of the Chicago 7's Aaron Sorkin writing and directing the film.

Evidently, Kidman's casting sparked debate online, with some fans thinking Debra Messing or Carole Cook would be better suited to playing the I Love Lucy icon.

On Jan. 17, Lucie Arnaz shared a video message on Facebook to defend The Undoing actress.

She told her followers, "It's a done deal, but the contracts aren't actually signed, which is why I haven't said anything publicly about it. But I felt I should just at least try to calm the waters here."