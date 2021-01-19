Dive Into the Magical World of Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga With All-New Trailer

Magic can be dangerous.
This is the warning at the heart of the new trailer for Netflix's upcoming drama, Fate: The Winx Saga. The new show, which will premiere on Friday, Jan. 22, follows a group of fairies attending the magical Alfea College.
And, per Netflix's description, the students will face "friendship, love, rivalries, monsters and a new journey into the Otherworld."
It appears that new student Bloom (Abigail Cowen) is at the center of a lot of the drama teased.
As someone warns the late arrival, "This is something you'll learn your first day in class, fairy magic is linked to emotion. Love. Hatred. Fear. The stronger the emotion, the stronger the magic."
While Bloom seems to struggle at first, she eventually embraces her fiery power. In fact, Bloom may be one of the "most powerful fairies" to grace Alfea College.
Yet, with great power comes great responsibility, especially as threats from the burned ones grow.
A somber voice warns, "There's a war on the horizon."
Still, not everything is as it appears to be as a dark history is promised to be revealed.
If you're getting big The Vampire Diaries energy from this trailer, just know that Fate has been developed for TV by Brian Young—a longtime producer and writer for The CW hit.
Fate: The Winx Saga is a reimagining of Iginio Straffi's Winx Club, an animated series that was originally developed in Italy and premiered on Nickelodeon in 2004. It ran until 2009, then a revived series ran from 2011 to 2019.
In addition to Cowen, the upcoming young adult series will star Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin and more.
For a taste of the drama and magic to come, catch the new trailer below!
Fate: The Winx Saga hits Netflix on Friday, Jan. 22.