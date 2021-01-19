Ana de Armas Debuts Dramatic Haircut After Ben Affleck Breakup

Ana de Armas is sporting a fresh new look after her breakup from Ben Affleck.
The actress debuted a sleek bob in a video praising close friend Claudia Muma this Sunday, Jan. 17. Ana appeared in a white short-sleeve top, looking cuter than ever with her prim and proper bangs. She complimented the look with a slight winged eyeliner and a pink lipstick.
It's the first time the 32-year-old star has showed off the 'do in public.
On her Instagram Story, Claudia previously shared a glimpse of her friend's haircut on New Year's Day, but few have seen the '20s inspired bob.
Ana's debut of her dramatic new hairstyle comes after it was revealed she and Ben had recently split after 10 months of dating. On Monday, Jan. 18, a source confirmed to E! News, "Both of them have completely full lives in a good way. There will always be that love."
Fans began to suspect the A-list pair were no more when Ana returned to Cuba and Ben stayed in Los Angeles over the holidays.
Just weeks prior to their breakup, the celebrity couple was seen on the set of their upcoming film Deep Water. An eyewitness told E! News at the time, "Ben seemed ecstatic to see Ana again after he hadn't been with her for a few weeks... They were so happy to be around each other and couldn't keep their hands off one another."
Their relationship started on a high note, with Ana quarantining at Ben's house not long after they started dating.
Soon after, Ana met Ben and ex Jennifer Garner's three kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8. "Ana loves kids and couldn't wait to meet them and spend time with them," an insider said in May. "She knows how much they mean to Ben and so she was anxious to be a part of that. She is very sweet and kind to the kids. They immediately warmed up to her and like her a lot. They are all comfortable together and she's very nurturing. Everything has worked out very well."
It's unclear what caused Ben and Ana to break up after appearing so in love, but a source told People, who broke the news of their split, "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."
Another source told the outlet, "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable."